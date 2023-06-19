Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, LANV stock has gone up by 14.09%, with a monthly gain of 8.57% and a quarterly plunge of -3.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.53% for Lanvin Group Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.68% for LANV stock, with a simple moving average of -21.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: LANV) Right Now?

The public float for LANV is 41.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LANV on June 19, 2023 was 206.60K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LANV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: LANV) has increased by 9.79 when compared to last closing price of 5.31. Despite this, the company has experienced a 14.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LANV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LANV stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LANV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LANV in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $6.50 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

LANV Trading at 11.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LANV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares surge +8.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LANV rose by +14.09%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.20. In addition, Lanvin Group Holdings Limited saw -36.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.