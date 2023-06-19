Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) has decreased by -0.01 when compared to last closing price of 188.00.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) is above average at 17.76x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) is $176.17, which is -$11.81 below the current market price. The public float for LSTR is 35.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LSTR on June 19, 2023 was 240.43K shares.

LSTR’s Market Performance

The stock of Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) has seen a 0.33% increase in the past week, with a 5.66% rise in the past month, and a 9.27% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for LSTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.96% for LSTR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSTR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for LSTR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LSTR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $200 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

LSTR Trading at 4.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +5.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSTR rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $181.29. In addition, Landstar System Inc. saw 16.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSTR starting from Gattoni James B, who sale 22,500 shares at the price of $175.95 back on May 30. After this action, Gattoni James B now owns 68,125 shares of Landstar System Inc., valued at $3,958,900 using the latest closing price.

Beacom Joseph J, the VP, CSO, COO of Landstar System Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $182.94 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Beacom Joseph J is holding 17,578 shares at $1,280,587 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.64 for the present operating margin

+12.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Landstar System Inc. stands at +5.79. The total capital return value is set at 52.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 45.50. Equity return is now at value 43.30, with 19.80 for asset returns.

Based on Landstar System Inc. (LSTR), the company’s capital structure generated 22.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.28. Total debt to assets is 10.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52 and the total asset turnover is 3.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.