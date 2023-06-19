Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) Stock Faces 3.07% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) has gone down by -6.20% for the week, with a -11.06% drop in the past month and a -6.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.13% for LANC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.80% for LANC’s stock, with a -3.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ: LANC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ: LANC) is above average at 39.06x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.22.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) is $222.00, which is $34.96 above the current market price. The public float for LANC is 18.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LANC on June 19, 2023 was 152.34K shares.

LANC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ: LANC) has plunged by -0.47 when compared to previous closing price of 186.91, but the company has seen a -6.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LANC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LANC stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for LANC by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for LANC in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $140 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the previous year 2022.

LANC Trading at -8.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LANC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -10.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LANC fell by -6.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $198.49. In addition, Lancaster Colony Corporation saw -5.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LANC starting from Bird Kristin, who sale 1,535 shares at the price of $198.73 back on Dec 14. After this action, Bird Kristin now owns 3,194 shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation, valued at $305,051 using the latest closing price.

Stealey Carl R., the President-T Marzetti Retail of Lancaster Colony Corporation, sale 591 shares at $200.89 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Stealey Carl R. is holding 13,620 shares at $118,723 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LANC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.57 for the present operating margin

+20.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lancaster Colony Corporation stands at +5.33. The total capital return value is set at 16.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.29. Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 12.30 for asset returns.

Based on Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC), the company’s capital structure generated 4.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.11. Total debt to assets is 3.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.37 and the total asset turnover is 1.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.