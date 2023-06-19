Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON)’s stock price has decreased by -3.53 compared to its previous closing price of 1.70. However, the company has seen a -3.53% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) is $10.75, which is $8.56 above the current market price. The public float for KRON is 48.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.38% of that float. On June 19, 2023, KRON’s average trading volume was 316.67K shares.

KRON’s Market Performance

KRON’s stock has seen a -3.53% decrease for the week, with a -9.89% drop in the past month and a 8.61% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.42% for Kronos Bio Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.58% for KRON’s stock, with a -25.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRON stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for KRON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KRON in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $12 based on the research report published on September 14th of the previous year 2022.

KRON Trading at 3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.44%, as shares sank -8.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRON fell by -3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6760. In addition, Kronos Bio Inc. saw 1.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRON starting from DiMartino Jorge, who sale 10,153 shares at the price of $1.74 back on Feb 24. After this action, DiMartino Jorge now owns 355,440 shares of Kronos Bio Inc., valued at $17,621 using the latest closing price.

Al-Wakeel Yasir B., the Chief Financial Officer of Kronos Bio Inc., sale 9,026 shares at $1.74 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Al-Wakeel Yasir B. is holding 355,719 shares at $15,665 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRON

The total capital return value is set at -41.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.99. Equity return is now at value -47.80, with -39.60 for asset returns.

Based on Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON), the company’s capital structure generated 12.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.28. Total debt to assets is 10.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -89.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.37.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.