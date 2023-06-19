Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NYSE: KNSL)’s stock price has plunge by 1.56relation to previous closing price of 350.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.19% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NYSE: KNSL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NYSE: KNSL) is above average at 45.04x. The 36-month beta value for KNSL is also noteworthy at 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KNSL is $356.00, which is $11.65 above than the current price. The public float for KNSL is 21.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.65% of that float. The average trading volume of KNSL on June 19, 2023 was 146.67K shares.

KNSL’s Market Performance

The stock of Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL) has seen a -0.19% decrease in the past week, with a 10.22% rise in the past month, and a 26.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.06% for KNSL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.36% for KNSL’s stock, with a 20.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNSL stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for KNSL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KNSL in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $389 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2023.

KNSL Trading at 8.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +9.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNSL fell by -0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $332.75. In addition, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. saw 35.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNSL starting from Haney Brian D., who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $349.94 back on Jun 14. After this action, Haney Brian D. now owns 70,831 shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc., valued at $524,910 using the latest closing price.

Haney Brian D., the EVP and COO of Kinsale Capital Group Inc., sale 750 shares at $326.25 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Haney Brian D. is holding 89,909 shares at $244,688 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Kinsale Capital Group Inc. stands at +19.41. The total capital return value is set at 19.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.91. Equity return is now at value 26.00, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL), the company’s capital structure generated 26.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.80. Total debt to assets is 7.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Conclusion

In summary, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.