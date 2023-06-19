Kinetik Holdings Inc. (KNTK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNTK) has increased by 0.83 when compared to last closing price of 33.66.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNTK) Right Now?

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNTK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.23x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kinetik Holdings Inc. (KNTK) by analysts is $36.71, which is $3.06 above the current market price. The public float for KNTK is 18.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.06% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of KNTK was 233.10K shares.

KNTK’s Market Performance

The stock of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (KNTK) has seen a 3.35% increase in the past week, with a 9.34% rise in the past month, and a 14.86% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for KNTK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.76% for KNTK’s stock, with a 4.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNTK stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for KNTK by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for KNTK in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $37 based on the research report published on June 12th of the current year 2023.

KNTK Trading at 8.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +7.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNTK rose by +3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.52. In addition, Kinetik Holdings Inc. saw 2.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNTK starting from Welch Jamie, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $31.13 back on Mar 31. After this action, Welch Jamie now owns 3,142,233 shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc., valued at $217,910 using the latest closing price.

Carpenter Todd, the of Kinetik Holdings Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $31.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Carpenter Todd is holding 231,413 shares at $313,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.97 for the present operating margin

+21.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinetik Holdings Inc. stands at +6.07. The total capital return value is set at 5.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.63. Equity return is now at value -6.20, with 0.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kinetik Holdings Inc. (KNTK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.