Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: KRNY) has plunged by -1.31 when compared to previous closing price of 7.63, but the company has seen a 0.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: KRNY) Right Now?

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: KRNY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.63. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) is $8.25, which is $0.72 above the current market price. The public float for KRNY is 59.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KRNY on June 19, 2023 was 283.00K shares.

KRNY’s Market Performance

The stock of Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) has seen a 0.27% increase in the past week, with a 4.44% rise in the past month, and a -14.04% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.53% for KRNY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.26% for KRNY stock, with a simple moving average of -19.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRNY stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for KRNY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KRNY in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $11 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

KRNY Trading at 1.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRNY rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.31. In addition, Kearny Financial Corp. saw -25.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRNY starting from MONTANARO LEOPOLD W, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $7.38 back on May 05. After this action, MONTANARO LEOPOLD W now owns 255,227 shares of Kearny Financial Corp., valued at $51,643 using the latest closing price.

Pivirotto Charles J, the Director of Kearny Financial Corp., purchase 6,921 shares at $7.17 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Pivirotto Charles J is holding 54,413 shares at $49,647 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Kearny Financial Corp. stands at +28.12. The total capital return value is set at 5.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.69. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY), the company’s capital structure generated 102.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.73. Total debt to assets is 11.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.