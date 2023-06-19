Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) by analysts is $275.39, which is $37.97 above the current market price. The public float for KRTX is 32.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.57% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of KRTX was 422.61K shares.

KRTX) stock’s latest price update

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.47 compared to its previous closing price of 238.55. However, the company has seen a 4.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KRTX’s Market Performance

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) has seen a 4.31% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.81% gain in the past month and a 23.90% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for KRTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.75% for KRTX stock, with a simple moving average of 13.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRTX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for KRTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KRTX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $214 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

KRTX Trading at 11.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +8.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRTX rose by +4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $229.79. In addition, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. saw 20.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRTX starting from Ignelzi Troy A., who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $223.41 back on May 23. After this action, Ignelzi Troy A. now owns 30,487 shares of Karuna Therapeutics Inc., valued at $2,010,662 using the latest closing price.

Miller Andrew Craig, the Chief Operating Officer of Karuna Therapeutics Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $200.13 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Miller Andrew Craig is holding 24,400 shares at $3,001,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2723.29 for the present operating margin

+89.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. stands at -2597.88. The total capital return value is set at -35.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.77. Equity return is now at value -30.00, with -29.10 for asset returns.

Based on Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.47. Total debt to assets is 0.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 692.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 34.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.