Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) is $69.75, which is -$0.72 below the current market price. The public float for KALU is 15.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KALU on June 19, 2023 was 141.63K shares.

KALU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ: KALU) has increased by 0.21 when compared to last closing price of 71.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KALU’s Market Performance

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) has experienced a 5.54% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.69% rise in the past month, and a 15.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.75% for KALU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.72% for KALU’s stock, with a -5.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KALU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KALU stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KALU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KALU in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $69 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

KALU Trading at 9.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KALU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares surge +11.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KALU rose by +5.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.50. In addition, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation saw -6.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KALU starting from West Neal E, who sale 400 shares at the price of $84.47 back on Jan 10. After this action, West Neal E now owns 580 shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, valued at $33,788 using the latest closing price.

West Neal E, the EVP & CFO of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, sale 400 shares at $80.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that West Neal E is holding 980 shares at $32,052 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KALU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.16 for the present operating margin

+4.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kaiser Aluminum Corporation stands at -0.86. The total capital return value is set at 2.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.70. Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU), the company’s capital structure generated 172.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.32. Total debt to assets is 47.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 170.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.81 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.