Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF)’s stock price has decreased by -1.72 compared to its previous closing price of 19.77. However, the company has seen a 4.01% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/14/22 that Apple Is at the Core of Jamf’s Appeal

Is It Worth Investing in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) by analysts is $25.89, which is $6.46 above the current market price. The public float for JAMF is 120.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.95% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of JAMF was 389.29K shares.

JAMF’s Market Performance

The stock of Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) has seen a 4.01% increase in the past week, with a 12.70% rise in the past month, and a -1.82% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.83% for JAMF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.26% for JAMF’s stock, with a -5.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAMF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAMF stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for JAMF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JAMF in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $28 based on the research report published on October 18th of the previous year 2022.

JAMF Trading at 5.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAMF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +10.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAMF rose by +4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.38. In addition, Jamf Holding Corp. saw -8.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAMF starting from WUDI JASON, who sale 30,738 shares at the price of $17.98 back on Jun 05. After this action, WUDI JASON now owns 357,599 shares of Jamf Holding Corp., valued at $552,712 using the latest closing price.

LENDINO JEFF, the Chief Legal Officer of Jamf Holding Corp., sale 28,780 shares at $17.61 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that LENDINO JEFF is holding 182,101 shares at $506,928 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAMF

Equity return is now at value -20.30, with -9.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.