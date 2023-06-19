IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for IZEA is also noteworthy at 2.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IZEA is $11.00, which is $8.0 above than the current price. The public float for IZEA is 14.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.16% of that float. The average trading volume of IZEA on June 19, 2023 was 40.78K shares.

IZEA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) has surged by 9.49 when compared to previous closing price of 2.74, but the company has seen a -0.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IZEA’s Market Performance

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) has seen a -0.04% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 11.69% gain in the past month and a 21.56% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.94% for IZEA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.99% for IZEA’s stock, with a 12.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IZEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IZEA stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for IZEA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IZEA in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $4.50 based on the research report published on April 06th of the previous year 2021.

IZEA Trading at 13.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IZEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.69%, as shares sank -2.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IZEA fell by -0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.97. In addition, IZEA Worldwide Inc. saw 38.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IZEA starting from GARDNER LINDSAY A, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.65 back on Dec 15. After this action, GARDNER LINDSAY A now owns 205,349 shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc., valued at $3,250 using the latest closing price.

Murphy Edward H, the Chief Executive Officer of IZEA Worldwide Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Murphy Edward H is holding 712,477 shares at $1,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IZEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.34 for the present operating margin

+37.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for IZEA Worldwide Inc. stands at -10.88. Equity return is now at value -6.80, with -5.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.

Conclusion

In summary, IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.