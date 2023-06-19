Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for IPAR is at 1.10. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IPAR is $169.50, which is $31.71 above the current market price. The public float for IPAR is 17.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.41% of that float. The average trading volume for IPAR on June 19, 2023 was 137.49K shares.

IPAR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAR) has decreased by -1.42 when compared to last closing price of 139.78.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/10/22 that Fed Up With China, One Boss Tries Removing It From the Supply Chain

IPAR’s Market Performance

Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) has seen a 2.94% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.22% gain in the past month and a 0.62% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for IPAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.02% for IPAR’s stock, with a 23.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPAR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for IPAR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IPAR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $102 based on the research report published on September 09th of the previous year 2022.

IPAR Trading at -2.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +3.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPAR rose by +2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.70. In addition, Inter Parfums Inc. saw 42.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPAR starting from Harrison Gilbert, who sale 500 shares at the price of $137.00 back on Mar 15. After this action, Harrison Gilbert now owns 250 shares of Inter Parfums Inc., valued at $68,500 using the latest closing price.

Harrison Gilbert, the Director of Inter Parfums Inc., sale 1,250 shares at $137.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Harrison Gilbert is holding 750 shares at $171,879 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.59 for the present operating margin

+63.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inter Parfums Inc. stands at +11.13. The total capital return value is set at 21.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.84. Equity return is now at value 23.10, with 11.40 for asset returns.

Based on Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR), the company’s capital structure generated 33.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.37. Total debt to assets is 15.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.