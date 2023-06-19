Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Insteel Industries Inc. (NYSE: IIIN) is above average at 7.76x. The 36-month beta value for IIIN is also noteworthy at 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IIIN is $37.00, which is $5.75 above than the current price. The public float for IIIN is 18.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.43% of that float. The average trading volume of IIIN on June 19, 2023 was 75.67K shares.

IIIN) stock’s latest price update

Insteel Industries Inc. (NYSE: IIIN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.13 in relation to its previous close of 31.29. However, the company has experienced a -1.61% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IIIN’s Market Performance

Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) has experienced a -1.61% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.14% rise in the past month, and a 15.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.90% for IIIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.23% for IIIN stock, with a simple moving average of 12.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IIIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IIIN stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for IIIN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IIIN in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $19 based on the research report published on June 10th of the previous year 2020.

IIIN Trading at 6.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IIIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +0.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IIIN fell by -1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.33. In addition, Insteel Industries Inc. saw 13.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IIIN starting from PETELLE JAMES F, who sale 4,908 shares at the price of $31.76 back on Jun 06. After this action, PETELLE JAMES F now owns 16,535 shares of Insteel Industries Inc., valued at $155,878 using the latest closing price.

PETELLE JAMES F, the Vice President, Sec. and CLO of Insteel Industries Inc., sale 3,285 shares at $30.51 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that PETELLE JAMES F is holding 15,292 shares at $100,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IIIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.50 for the present operating margin

+23.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Insteel Industries Inc. stands at +15.12. The total capital return value is set at 46.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.08. Equity return is now at value 21.40, with 17.50 for asset returns.

Based on Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.40. Total debt to assets is 0.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.06 and the total asset turnover is 1.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.36.

Conclusion

In summary, Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.