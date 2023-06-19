Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) by analysts is $325.00, which is $16.1 above the current market price. The public float for INSP is 28.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.66% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of INSP was 365.23K shares.

INSP) stock’s latest price update

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE: INSP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.02 compared to its previous closing price of 305.24. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INSP’s Market Performance

INSP’s stock has risen by 1.43% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.49% and a quarterly rise of 26.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.14% for Inspire Medical Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.50% for INSP’s stock, with a 29.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INSP stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for INSP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INSP in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $300 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

INSP Trading at 10.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INSP rose by +1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $304.22. In addition, Inspire Medical Systems Inc. saw 23.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INSP starting from Griffin Jerry C, who sale 529 shares at the price of $309.03 back on Jun 12. After this action, Griffin Jerry C now owns 5,555 shares of Inspire Medical Systems Inc., valued at $163,477 using the latest closing price.

Griffin Jerry C, the Director of Inspire Medical Systems Inc., sale 529 shares at $305.69 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Griffin Jerry C is holding 5,084 shares at $161,710 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.67 for the present operating margin

+83.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inspire Medical Systems Inc. stands at -11.00. The total capital return value is set at -12.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.85. Equity return is now at value -10.30, with -8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.76. Total debt to assets is 1.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.