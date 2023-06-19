Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE: HII) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.60x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) by analysts is $245.78, which is $21.15 above the current market price. The public float for HII is 38.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.40% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of HII was 365.55K shares.

HII) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE: HII) has increased by 1.18 when compared to last closing price of 218.59. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HII’s Market Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) has seen a 2.73% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.22% gain in the past month and a 10.94% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for HII. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.60% for HII stock, with a simple moving average of 0.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HII stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for HII by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HII in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $270 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

HII Trading at 7.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +9.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HII rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $208.48. In addition, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. saw -4.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HII starting from Schuck Nicolas G, who purchase 10 shares at the price of $215.31 back on Jun 07. After this action, Schuck Nicolas G now owns 1,799 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc., valued at $2,244 using the latest closing price.

Wyatt D R, the Corp VP & Treasurer of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc., sale 500 shares at $198.13 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Wyatt D R is holding 20,820 shares at $99,065 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.83 for the present operating margin

+13.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. stands at +5.42. The total capital return value is set at 7.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.23. Equity return is now at value 17.40, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII), the company’s capital structure generated 91.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.86. Total debt to assets is 28.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

To sum up, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.