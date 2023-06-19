Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) has dropped by -3.49 compared to previous close of 9.45. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) Right Now?

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HDSN is at 1.42.

The public float for HDSN is 37.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.17% of that float. The average trading volume for HDSN on June 19, 2023 was 484.17K shares.

HDSN’s Market Performance

HDSN stock saw an increase of -3.70% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.05% and a quarterly increase of 17.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.89% for Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.22% for HDSN’s stock, with a -0.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HDSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HDSN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for HDSN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HDSN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $6.50 based on the research report published on March 09th of the previous year 2022.

HDSN Trading at 6.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +2.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDSN fell by -3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.25. In addition, Hudson Technologies Inc. saw -9.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HDSN starting from Prouty Eric A, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $9.56 back on Jun 14. After this action, Prouty Eric A now owns 142,021 shares of Hudson Technologies Inc., valued at $191,200 using the latest closing price.

ABBATECOLA VINCENT P, the Director of Hudson Technologies Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $8.27 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that ABBATECOLA VINCENT P is holding 126,578 shares at $8,270 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HDSN

Equity return is now at value 53.00, with 31.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.