Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) has dropped by -3.29 compared to previous close of 17.62. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) Right Now?

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.66.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for HOLI is 54.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HOLI on June 19, 2023 was 104.76K shares.

HOLI’s Market Performance

HOLI’s stock has seen a -4.59% decrease for the week, with a 5.25% rise in the past month and a 0.89% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.45% for HOLI’s stock, with a -0.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOLI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HOLI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HOLI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $24 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the previous year 2021.

HOLI Trading at 5.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +5.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOLI fell by -4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.67. In addition, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. saw 3.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HOLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.13 for the present operating margin

+35.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. stands at +11.40. The total capital return value is set at 5.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.21. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.65. Total debt to assets is 1.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.