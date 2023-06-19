High Tide Inc. (HITI) Stock Faces 7.09% Weekly Volatility

The stock of High Tide Inc. (HITI) has gone up by 1.60% for the week, with a -3.05% drop in the past month and a 9.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.98% for HITI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.76% for HITI’s stock, with a -10.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for High Tide Inc. (HITI) is $6.00, The public float for HITI is 64.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HITI on June 19, 2023 was 164.54K shares.

HITI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI) has plunged by -3.79 when compared to previous closing price of 1.32, but the company has seen a 1.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HITI Trading at -3.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HITI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.09%, as shares sank -2.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HITI rose by +1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3045. In addition, High Tide Inc. saw -17.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HITI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.64 for the present operating margin

+5.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for High Tide Inc. stands at -20.11. The total capital return value is set at -9.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.81.

Based on High Tide Inc. (HITI), the company’s capital structure generated 44.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.89. Total debt to assets is 25.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 45.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, High Tide Inc. (HITI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.