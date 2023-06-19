Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Helios Technologies Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HLIO is 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HLIO is $72.80, which is $9.87 above the current price. The public float for HLIO is 32.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HLIO on June 19, 2023 was 133.25K shares.

HLIO) stock’s latest price update

Helios Technologies Inc. (NYSE: HLIO)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.36 in comparison to its previous close of 63.16, however, the company has experienced a 0.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HLIO’s Market Performance

Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO) has seen a 0.87% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 18.62% gain in the past month and a -2.90% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.53% for HLIO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.92% for HLIO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLIO stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for HLIO by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for HLIO in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $78 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2023.

HLIO Trading at 8.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +19.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLIO rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.74. In addition, Helios Technologies Inc. saw 15.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HLIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.51 for the present operating margin

+30.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helios Technologies Inc. stands at +11.11. The total capital return value is set at 11.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.24. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO), the company’s capital structure generated 58.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.90. Total debt to assets is 31.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.