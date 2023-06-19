Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) has gone down by -2.90% for the week, with a 6.30% rise in the past month and a -20.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.32% for HTLF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.30% for HTLF’s stock, with a -28.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) Right Now?

Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HTLF is at 1.07. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HTLF is $42.75, which is $12.23 above the current market price. The public float for HTLF is 38.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.38% of that float. The average trading volume for HTLF on June 19, 2023 was 219.94K shares.

HTLF) stock’s latest price update

Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.55 in comparison to its previous close of 31.00, however, the company has experienced a -2.90% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTLF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTLF stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for HTLF by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for HTLF in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $54 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

HTLF Trading at -2.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +5.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTLF fell by -2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.91. In addition, Heartland Financial USA Inc. saw -34.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HTLF starting from Engel Robert B, who purchase 1,600 shares at the price of $20.52 back on May 15. After this action, Engel Robert B now owns 24,600 shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc., valued at $32,830 using the latest closing price.

Lee Bruce K, the HTLF President and CEO of Heartland Financial USA Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $27.55 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Lee Bruce K is holding 70,039 shares at $137,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HTLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.12 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Heartland Financial USA Inc. stands at +26.30. The total capital return value is set at 10.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.02. Equity return is now at value 13.10, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF), the company’s capital structure generated 44.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.00. Total debt to assets is 3.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.