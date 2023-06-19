H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) has decreased by -0.45 when compared to last closing price of 44.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) Right Now?

H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HEES is at 2.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for HEES is $59.50, which is $15.62 above the current market price. The public float for HEES is 31.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.13% of that float. The average trading volume for HEES on June 19, 2023 was 272.26K shares.

HEES’s Market Performance

HEES’s stock has seen a 3.51% increase for the week, with a 18.59% rise in the past month and a 4.70% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for H&E Equipment Services Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.38% for HEES stock, with a simple moving average of 7.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEES stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for HEES by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HEES in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $53 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

HEES Trading at 12.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares surge +16.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEES rose by +3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.07. In addition, H&E Equipment Services Inc. saw -3.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HEES starting from Engquist John McDowell, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $55.73 back on Mar 07. After this action, Engquist John McDowell now owns 48,943 shares of H&E Equipment Services Inc., valued at $835,950 using the latest closing price.

Bagley Gary W, the Director of H&E Equipment Services Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $54.31 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Bagley Gary W is holding 62,384 shares at $543,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HEES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.16 for the present operating margin

+40.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for H&E Equipment Services Inc. stands at +10.74. The total capital return value is set at 12.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.67. Equity return is now at value 37.60, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES), the company’s capital structure generated 352.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.89. Total debt to assets is 61.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 352.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.