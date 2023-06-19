Greif Inc. (GEF) Stock Records 20.62% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Greif Inc. (GEF) has gone down by -1.86% for the week, with a 11.70% rise in the past month and a 20.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.41% for GEF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.62% for GEF stock, with a simple moving average of 6.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Greif Inc. (NYSE: GEF) Right Now?

Greif Inc. (NYSE: GEF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Greif Inc. (GEF) is $75.00, which is $4.85 above the current market price. The public float for GEF is 30.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GEF on June 19, 2023 was 157.09K shares.

GEF) stock’s latest price update

Greif Inc. (NYSE: GEF)’s stock price has plunge by -0.03relation to previous closing price of 70.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.86% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/01/21 that Nio, CrowdStrike, Zoom Video, Campbell Soup: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of GEF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEF stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for GEF by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for GEF in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $62 based on the research report published on October 31st of the previous year 2022.

GEF Trading at 10.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +11.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEF fell by -1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.94. In addition, Greif Inc. saw 4.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEF starting from Hilsheimer Lawrence A., who purchase 3,600 shares at the price of $69.40 back on Mar 17. After this action, Hilsheimer Lawrence A. now owns 108,992 shares of Greif Inc., valued at $249,832 using the latest closing price.

Hilsheimer Lawrence A., the EVP and CFO of Greif Inc., purchase 3,500 shares at $69.77 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Hilsheimer Lawrence A. is holding 105,392 shares at $244,211 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.09 for the present operating margin

+20.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greif Inc. stands at +5.93. The total capital return value is set at 17.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.89. Equity return is now at value 24.60, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on Greif Inc. (GEF), the company’s capital structure generated 123.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.25. Total debt to assets is 39.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.75 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Greif Inc. (GEF) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.