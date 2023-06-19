Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) by analysts is $15.00, which is $0.38 above the current market price. The public float for GHL is 11.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.97% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of GHL was 244.20K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GHL) stock’s latest price update

Greenhill & Co. Inc. (NYSE: GHL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.21 compared to its previous closing price of 14.59. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GHL’s Market Performance

Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) has experienced a 0.14% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 107.67% rise in the past month, and a 59.26% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.15% for GHL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.79% for GHL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 52.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GHL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GHL stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for GHL by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for GHL in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $12 based on the research report published on April 28th of the previous year 2022.

GHL Trading at 48.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.34%, as shares surge +110.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GHL rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.20. In addition, Greenhill & Co. Inc. saw 42.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GHL starting from RODRIGUEZ HAROLD J JR, who purchase 470 shares at the price of $10.19 back on Dec 21. After this action, RODRIGUEZ HAROLD J JR now owns 210,382 shares of Greenhill & Co. Inc., valued at $4,786 using the latest closing price.

BOK SCOTT L, the Chairman & CEO of Greenhill & Co. Inc., purchase 23,000 shares at $10.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that BOK SCOTT L is holding 1,678,388 shares at $233,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GHL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.96 for the present operating margin

+94.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenhill & Co. Inc. stands at +1.27. The total capital return value is set at 4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.73. Equity return is now at value -13.10, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL), the company’s capital structure generated 465.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.33. Total debt to assets is 68.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 450.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.