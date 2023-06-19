Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE) has increased by 0.72 when compared to last closing price of 102.23. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.76% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE) is above average at 17.14x. The 36-month beta value for LOPE is also noteworthy at 0.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LOPE is $134.33, which is $27.53 above than the current price. The public float for LOPE is 30.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.49% of that float. The average trading volume of LOPE on June 19, 2023 was 184.41K shares.

LOPE’s Market Performance

LOPE stock saw a decrease of -2.76% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.53% and a quarterly a decrease of -5.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.83% for Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.05% for LOPE’s stock, with a -1.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOPE stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for LOPE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LOPE in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $140 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the current year 2023.

LOPE Trading at -7.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -8.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOPE fell by -2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.75. In addition, Grand Canyon Education Inc. saw -2.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOPE starting from HENRY JACK A, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $109.53 back on May 23. After this action, HENRY JACK A now owns 15,493 shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc., valued at $273,825 using the latest closing price.

Claypatch Kathy J., the Chief Information Officer of Grand Canyon Education Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $112.59 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Claypatch Kathy J. is holding 8,550 shares at $168,885 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.06 for the present operating margin

+52.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grand Canyon Education Inc. stands at +20.26. The total capital return value is set at 26.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.46. Equity return is now at value 29.80, with 22.70 for asset returns.

Based on Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE), the company’s capital structure generated 12.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.83. Total debt to assets is 9.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.