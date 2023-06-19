Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) has seen a 2.34% increase in the past week, with a 5.57% gain in the past month, and a 28.89% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.77% for GSHD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.92% for GSHD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 37.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD) Right Now?

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 475.00x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GSHD is at 1.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GSHD is $62.95, which is $3.04 above the current market price. The public float for GSHD is 19.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.08% of that float. The average trading volume for GSHD on June 19, 2023 was 194.71K shares.

GSHD) stock’s latest price update

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD)’s stock price has soared by 0.19 in relation to previous closing price of 61.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSHD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GSHD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for GSHD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GSHD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $72 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

GSHD Trading at 8.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSHD rose by +2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.49. In addition, Goosehead Insurance Inc saw 79.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GSHD starting from Mark & Robyn Jones Descendants, who sale 10,112 shares at the price of $60.18 back on Jun 08. After this action, Mark & Robyn Jones Descendants now owns 0 shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc, valued at $608,540 using the latest closing price.

Mark & Robyn Jones Descendants, the Member of 10% owner group of Goosehead Insurance Inc, sale 6,290 shares at $60.43 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Mark & Robyn Jones Descendants is holding 0 shares at $380,101 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GSHD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Goosehead Insurance Inc stands at +0.27. The total capital return value is set at 8.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.36.

Based on Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD), the company’s capital structure generated 1,547.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.93. Total debt to assets is 51.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,421.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 86.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.