Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE: GSL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.42x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) by analysts is $28.25, which is $9.37 above the current market price. The public float for GSL is 33.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.02% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of GSL was 595.81K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GSL) stock’s latest price update

Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE: GSL)’s stock price has plunge by -1.67relation to previous closing price of 19.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.21% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GSL’s Market Performance

Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) has experienced a -0.21% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.94% drop in the past month, and a 2.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for GSL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.98% for GSL’s stock, with a 4.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GSL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GSL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GSL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $22 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2022.

GSL Trading at 0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -1.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSL fell by -0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.50. In addition, Global Ship Lease Inc. saw 13.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.33 for the present operating margin

+58.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Global Ship Lease Inc. stands at +45.37. The total capital return value is set at 19.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.73.

Based on Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL), the company’s capital structure generated 96.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.16. Total debt to assets is 44.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 77.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To sum up, Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.