Global Partners LP (GLP) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Global Partners LP (GLP) is $40.00, which is $9.27 above the current market price. The public float for GLP is 27.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GLP on June 19, 2023 was 85.58K shares.

Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP)’s stock price has plunge by -2.60relation to previous closing price of 31.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.09% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GLP’s Market Performance

Global Partners LP (GLP) has experienced a -1.09% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.38% drop in the past month, and a 4.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.72% for GLP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.48% for GLP stock, with a simple moving average of -0.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLP stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GLP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GLP in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $35 based on the research report published on November 08th of the previous year 2022.

GLP Trading at 0.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares sank -3.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLP fell by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.53. In addition, Global Partners LP saw -9.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLP starting from Global GP LLC, who purchase 2,100 shares at the price of $32.13 back on Nov 25. After this action, Global GP LLC now owns 58,044 shares of Global Partners LP, valued at $67,473 using the latest closing price.

Global GP LLC, the General Partner of Global Partners LP, purchase 2,000 shares at $31.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Global GP LLC is holding 55,944 shares at $63,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.92 for the present operating margin

+3.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Global Partners LP stands at +1.88. The total capital return value is set at 16.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.51. Equity return is now at value 56.40, with 11.20 for asset returns.

Based on Global Partners LP (GLP), the company’s capital structure generated 181.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.50. Total debt to assets is 44.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.25 and the total asset turnover is 6.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Global Partners LP (GLP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.