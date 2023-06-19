Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GMRE is 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GMRE is $10.54, which is $0.93 above the current price. The public float for GMRE is 61.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GMRE on June 19, 2023 was 398.88K shares.

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 9.54. However, the company has seen a 3.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GMRE’s Market Performance

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) has experienced a 3.14% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.30% rise in the past month, and a 7.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for GMRE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.22% for GMRE’s stock, with a 0.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMRE stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for GMRE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GMRE in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $9 based on the research report published on October 10th of the previous year 2022.

GMRE Trading at 5.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +8.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMRE rose by +3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.93. In addition, Global Medical REIT Inc. saw 0.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMRE starting from MOORE ROSCOE M JR, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $9.79 back on Jan 10. After this action, MOORE ROSCOE M JR now owns 0 shares of Global Medical REIT Inc., valued at $48,956 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.90 for the present operating margin

+40.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Global Medical REIT Inc. stands at +13.97. The total capital return value is set at 2.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.51. Equity return is now at value 2.00, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE), the company’s capital structure generated 111.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.68. Total debt to assets is 50.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.