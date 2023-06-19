Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: GAIN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GAIN is $13.80, which is $0.91 above the current market price. The public float for GAIN is 32.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.05% of that float. The average trading volume for GAIN on June 19, 2023 was 103.29K shares.

GAIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: GAIN) has dropped by -1.87 compared to previous close of 13.34. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GAIN’s Market Performance

Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) has seen a 1.71% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.47% gain in the past month and a 3.29% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for GAIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.01% for GAIN’s stock, with a 0.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GAIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GAIN stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for GAIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GAIN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

GAIN Trading at -0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GAIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +0.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GAIN rose by +1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.02. In addition, Gladstone Investment Corporation saw 4.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GAIN starting from Easton Rachael Z., who purchase 375 shares at the price of $13.12 back on Mar 16. After this action, Easton Rachael Z. now owns 750 shares of Gladstone Investment Corporation, valued at $4,920 using the latest closing price.

DULLUM DAVID A R, the President of Gladstone Investment Corporation, purchase 3,000 shares at $12.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that DULLUM DAVID A R is holding 144,916 shares at $38,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GAIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.67 for the present operating margin

+76.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gladstone Investment Corporation stands at +38.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.