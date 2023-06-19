GATX Corporation (GATX) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) is 28.42x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GATX is 1.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for GATX Corporation (GATX) is $132.00, which is $7.0 above the current market price. The public float for GATX is 34.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.93% of that float. On June 19, 2023, GATX’s average trading volume was 159.33K shares.

GATX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) has decreased by -1.93 when compared to last closing price of 127.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.06% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/03/23 that Railcar in Ohio Derailment Changed Hands Several Times

GATX’s Market Performance

GATX Corporation (GATX) has experienced a -0.06% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.25% rise in the past month, and a 23.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for GATX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.24% for GATX stock, with a simple moving average of 16.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GATX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GATX stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for GATX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GATX in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $152 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

GATX Trading at 8.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GATX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +10.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GATX fell by -0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.64. In addition, GATX Corporation saw 17.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GATX starting from Van Aken Jennifer, who sale 2,600 shares at the price of $124.43 back on Jun 09. After this action, Van Aken Jennifer now owns 4,649 shares of GATX Corporation, valued at $323,507 using the latest closing price.

McManus Jennifer, the Sr. VP & Controller of GATX Corporation, sale 1,000 shares at $120.61 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that McManus Jennifer is holding 1,582 shares at $120,614 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GATX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.72 for the present operating margin

+44.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for GATX Corporation stands at +12.25. The total capital return value is set at 4.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.95. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on GATX Corporation (GATX), the company’s capital structure generated 330.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.77. Total debt to assets is 65.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 302.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GATX Corporation (GATX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.