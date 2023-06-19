Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: GAMB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 84.52x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) by analysts is $13.50, which is $3.78 above the current market price. The public float for GAMB is 13.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.54% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of GAMB was 97.34K shares.

GAMB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: GAMB) has surged by 1.04 when compared to previous closing price of 9.62, but the company has seen a -10.25% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GAMB’s Market Performance

Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) has experienced a -10.25% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.12% drop in the past month, and a -1.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.80% for GAMB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.58% for GAMB stock, with a simple moving average of 5.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GAMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GAMB stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for GAMB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GAMB in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $15 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

GAMB Trading at -3.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GAMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares sank -0.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GAMB fell by -10.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.40. In addition, Gambling.com Group Limited saw 6.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GAMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.34 for the present operating margin

+87.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gambling.com Group Limited stands at +3.12. Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.