Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.24 compared to its previous closing price of 96.71. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) is above average at 20.56x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.83.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) is $124.14, which is $27.66 above the current market price. The public float for FOXF is 42.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FOXF on June 19, 2023 was 239.31K shares.

FOXF’s Market Performance

FOXF’s stock has seen a 3.33% increase for the week, with a -3.40% drop in the past month and a -16.28% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.23% for Fox Factory Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.06% for FOXF’s stock, with a -4.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FOXF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOXF stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for FOXF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FOXF in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $126 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

FOXF Trading at -5.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOXF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOXF rose by +3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.60. In addition, Fox Factory Holding Corp. saw 5.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOXF starting from Tutton Christopher, who sale 2,279 shares at the price of $94.42 back on Jun 13. After this action, Tutton Christopher now owns 13,242 shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp., valued at $215,183 using the latest closing price.

MENDENHALL DUDLEY W, the Director of Fox Factory Holding Corp., sale 1,304 shares at $95.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that MENDENHALL DUDLEY W is holding 10,500 shares at $124,036 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOXF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.39 for the present operating margin

+32.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fox Factory Holding Corp. stands at +12.81. The total capital return value is set at 18.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.54. Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 11.60 for asset returns.

Based on Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF), the company’s capital structure generated 22.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.08. Total debt to assets is 14.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.36 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.