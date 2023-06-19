Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FET)’s stock price has increased by 0.75 compared to its previous closing price of 25.19. However, the company has seen a -1.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FET) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FET is 2.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) is $30.00, which is $4.62 above the current market price. The public float for FET is 9.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.56% of that float. On June 19, 2023, FET’s average trading volume was 64.54K shares.

FET’s Market Performance

FET’s stock has seen a -1.25% decrease for the week, with a 8.74% rise in the past month and a 10.11% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.02% for Forum Energy Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.43% for FET’s stock, with a -4.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FET Trading at 8.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares surge +5.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FET fell by -1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.61. In addition, Forum Energy Technologies Inc. saw -13.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FET starting from Lux Neal, who purchase 17,000 shares at the price of $21.60 back on May 12. After this action, Lux Neal now owns 128,213 shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc., valued at $367,200 using the latest closing price.

Lux Neal, the President & CEO of Forum Energy Technologies Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $21.55 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Lux Neal is holding 111,213 shares at $107,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.29 for the present operating margin

+26.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Forum Energy Technologies Inc. stands at +0.53. The total capital return value is set at 1.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.62. Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET), the company’s capital structure generated 102.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.51. Total debt to assets is 37.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.