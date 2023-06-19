Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX) is 23.61x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FMX is 0.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) is $2087.08, which is $1.4 above the current market price. The public float for FMX is 354.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% of that float. On June 19, 2023, FMX’s average trading volume was 448.36K shares.

FMX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX) has surged by 0.66 when compared to previous closing price of 110.46, but the company has seen a 3.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FMX’s Market Performance

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) has seen a 3.68% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.82% gain in the past month and a 27.47% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for FMX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.31% for FMX stock, with a simple moving average of 33.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FMX stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for FMX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FMX in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $112 based on the research report published on June 07th of the current year 2023.

FMX Trading at 12.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.24% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +10.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMX rose by +3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.19. In addition, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. saw 42.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.85 for the present operating margin

+37.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +3.55. The total capital return value is set at 9.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52.

Based on Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX), the company’s capital structure generated 82.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.32. Total debt to assets is 35.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.73.

The receivables turnover for the company is 13.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.