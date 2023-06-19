Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.79. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) is $1.40, which is $0.59 above the current market price. The public float for FTK is 72.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FTK on June 19, 2023 was 289.42K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FTK) stock’s latest price update

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE: FTK)’s stock price has soared by 1.67 in relation to previous closing price of 0.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FTK’s Market Performance

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) has experienced a 7.28% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 26.30% rise in the past month, and a -15.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.62% for FTK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.97% for FTK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTK stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for FTK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FTK in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 01st of the previous year 2021.

FTK Trading at 21.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.19%, as shares surge +30.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTK rose by +7.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6933. In addition, Flotek Industries Inc. saw -27.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTK starting from Wilks Matthew, who purchase 43,354 shares at the price of $0.79 back on Jun 15. After this action, Wilks Matthew now owns 353,616 shares of Flotek Industries Inc., valued at $34,250 using the latest closing price.

Wilks Matthew, the Director of Flotek Industries Inc., purchase 129,093 shares at $0.79 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Wilks Matthew is holding 310,262 shares at $101,983 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.67 for the present operating margin

-5.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flotek Industries Inc. stands at -31.09. Equity return is now at value -34.50, with -6.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.