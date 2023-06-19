Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: FDUS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FDUS is $20.67, which is $0.71 above the current price. The public float for FDUS is 24.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FDUS on June 19, 2023 was 77.92K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FDUS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: FDUS) has plunged by -0.60 when compared to previous closing price of 20.08, but the company has seen a 1.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FDUS’s Market Performance

Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) has seen a 1.27% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.80% gain in the past month and a 5.03% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for FDUS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.61% for FDUS’s stock, with a 5.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FDUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FDUS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for FDUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FDUS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $18 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2022.

FDUS Trading at 5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +6.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDUS rose by +1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.32. In addition, Fidus Investment Corporation saw 6.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FDUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.66 for the present operating margin

+84.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fidus Investment Corporation stands at +22.42. The total capital return value is set at 7.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.11.

Based on Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS), the company’s capital structure generated 85.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.06. Total debt to assets is 43.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.