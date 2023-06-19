Ferrari N.V. (RACE) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Ferrari N.V. (RACE) has gone up by 3.43% for the week, with a 5.01% rise in the past month and a 18.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.13% for RACE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.26% for RACE’s stock, with a 27.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) Right Now?

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 52.12x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ferrari N.V. (RACE) by analysts is $315.60, which is $8.09 above the current market price. The public float for RACE is 115.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.58% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of RACE was 339.38K shares.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE)’s stock price has surge by 0.62relation to previous closing price of 306.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.43% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/04/23 that Ferrari’s Impressive Earnings Drive the Stock Higher. Luxury Is Proving Resilient.

After a stumble in the market that brought RACE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.42% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.03%, as shares surge +4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RACE rose by +3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $296.07. In addition, Ferrari N.V. saw 43.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

+24.39 for the present operating margin

+48.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ferrari N.V. stands at +18.30. The total capital return value is set at 24.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.33.

Based on Ferrari N.V. (RACE), the company’s capital structure generated 108.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.03. Total debt to assets is 36.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

To sum up, Ferrari N.V. (RACE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.