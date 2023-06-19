FB Financial Corporation (FBK) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FBK is at 1.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FBK is $31.79, which is $4.21 above the current market price. The public float for FBK is 35.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.36% of that float. The average trading volume for FBK on June 19, 2023 was 178.36K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FBK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) has increased by 0.03 when compared to last closing price of 29.28.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FBK’s Market Performance

FBK’s stock has fallen by -2.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.82% and a quarterly drop of -6.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.17% for FB Financial Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.78% for FBK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBK stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for FBK by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for FBK in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $42 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

FBK Trading at 3.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares surge +6.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBK fell by -2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.86. In addition, FB Financial Corporation saw -18.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBK starting from Ayers James W., who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $30.93 back on Jun 07. After this action, Ayers James W. now owns 10,822,091 shares of FB Financial Corporation, valued at $216,510 using the latest closing price.

Ayers James W., the 10% Owner of FB Financial Corporation, purchase 9,000 shares at $29.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Ayers James W. is holding 10,815,091 shares at $267,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.66 for the present operating margin

The net margin for FB Financial Corporation stands at +19.26. The total capital return value is set at 9.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.99. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on FB Financial Corporation (FBK), the company’s capital structure generated 36.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.81. Total debt to assets is 3.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FB Financial Corporation (FBK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.