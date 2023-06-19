Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: FMNB) is above average at 8.83x. The 36-month beta value for FMNB is also noteworthy at 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FMNB is $13.00, which is -$0.62 below than the current price. The public float for FMNB is 31.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.35% of that float. The average trading volume of FMNB on June 19, 2023 was 134.16K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FMNB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: FMNB) has increased by 4.15 when compared to last closing price of 12.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FMNB’s Market Performance

Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) has experienced a 5.39% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.08% rise in the past month, and a 6.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.34% for FMNB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.11% for FMNB stock, with a simple moving average of -0.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FMNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FMNB stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for FMNB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FMNB in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $14 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

FMNB Trading at 12.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares surge +13.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMNB rose by +5.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.37. In addition, Farmers National Banc Corp. saw -5.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FMNB starting from BESTIC GREGORY C, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $11.79 back on May 01. After this action, BESTIC GREGORY C now owns 101,537 shares of Farmers National Banc Corp., valued at $176,850 using the latest closing price.

Muransky Edward, the Director of Farmers National Banc Corp., purchase 30,000 shares at $11.58 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Muransky Edward is holding 157,467 shares at $347,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FMNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.52 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Farmers National Banc Corp. stands at +34.06. The total capital return value is set at 13.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.70. Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB), the company’s capital structure generated 65.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.64. Total debt to assets is 4.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.