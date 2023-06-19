Examining the Volatility of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s (CMG) Stock

The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) has seen a -0.37% decrease in the past week, with a -1.41% drop in the past month, and a 26.36% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.48% for CMG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.52% for CMG’s stock, with a 22.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) Right Now?

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is $2113.45, which is $59.49 above the current market price. The public float for CMG is 27.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMG on June 19, 2023 was 286.58K shares.

CMG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has plunged by -0.91 when compared to previous closing price of 2051.66, but the company has seen a -0.37% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/16/23 that Price Relief Coming at the Drive-Through

Analysts’ Opinion of CMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CMG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CMG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $2075 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

CMG Trading at 3.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares sank -3.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMG fell by -0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2,061.19. In addition, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. saw 46.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMG starting from Niccol Brian R, who sale 1,078 shares at the price of $2058.13 back on Jun 01. After this action, Niccol Brian R now owns 23,347 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., valued at $2,218,664 using the latest closing price.

Hickenlooper Robin S, the Director of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., sale 105 shares at $2073.08 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Hickenlooper Robin S is holding 853 shares at $217,673 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.16 for the present operating margin

+20.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. stands at +10.41. The total capital return value is set at 20.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.69. Equity return is now at value 44.30, with 15.10 for asset returns.

Based on Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG), the company’s capital structure generated 157.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.18. Total debt to assets is 46.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 49.58 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.