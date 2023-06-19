Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.’s (SYBT) Stock

The stock of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) has gone up by 3.20% for the week, with a 8.60% rise in the past month and a -8.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.16% for SYBT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.44% for SYBT’s stock, with a -20.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT) Right Now?

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.71. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) is $55.40, which is $7.39 above the current market price. The public float for SYBT is 28.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYBT on June 19, 2023 was 129.10K shares.

SYBT) stock’s latest price update

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.89 compared to its previous closing price of 48.44. However, the company has seen a 3.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYBT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SYBT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SYBT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $73 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

SYBT Trading at 2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares surge +10.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYBT rose by +3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.33. In addition, Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. saw -26.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYBT starting from HEINTZMAN DAVID P, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $45.82 back on Jun 05. After this action, HEINTZMAN DAVID P now owns 95,118 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc., valued at $91,640 using the latest closing price.

LECHLEITER RICHARD A, the Director of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc., purchase 200 shares at $43.99 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that LECHLEITER RICHARD A is holding 4,863 shares at $8,797 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.50 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. stands at +27.77. The total capital return value is set at 15.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.04. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT), the company’s capital structure generated 31.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.95. Total debt to assets is 3.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.