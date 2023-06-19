Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Atkore Inc.’s (ATKR) Stock

The stock of Atkore Inc. (ATKR) has seen a 1.28% increase in the past week, with a 16.93% gain in the past month, and a 7.01% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.43% for ATKR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.31% for ATKR stock, with a simple moving average of 19.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) is above average at 7.16x. The 36-month beta value for ATKR is also noteworthy at 2.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ATKR is $167.60, which is $27.73 above than the current price. The public float for ATKR is 38.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.57% of that float. The average trading volume of ATKR on June 19, 2023 was 484.27K shares.

The stock price of Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) has plunged by -1.47 when compared to previous closing price of 141.95, but the company has seen a 1.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATKR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ATKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATKR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $146 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

ATKR Trading at 9.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +12.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATKR rose by +1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.91. In addition, Atkore Inc. saw 23.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATKR starting from Zeffiro A Mark, who sale 750 shares at the price of $118.82 back on May 24. After this action, Zeffiro A Mark now owns 20,392 shares of Atkore Inc., valued at $89,112 using the latest closing price.

Johnson David Paul, the Vice President and CFO of Atkore Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $149.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Johnson David Paul is holding 30,114 shares at $1,497,877 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.61 for the present operating margin

+40.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atkore Inc. stands at +22.97. The total capital return value is set at 66.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 48.31. Equity return is now at value 64.80, with 31.40 for asset returns.

Based on Atkore Inc. (ATKR), the company’s capital structure generated 66.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.97. Total debt to assets is 32.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

In summary, Atkore Inc. (ATKR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.