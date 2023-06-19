Evaluating the Impact of 4.41 Increase on Southland Holdings Inc.’s (SLND) Stock

The stock of Southland Holdings Inc. (SLND) has seen a 3.71% increase in the past week, with a 12.56% gain in the past month, and a 22.90% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.37% for SLND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.77% for SLND’s stock, with a -0.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Southland Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SLND) Right Now?

Southland Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SLND) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 170.93x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Southland Holdings Inc. (SLND) by analysts is $13.25, which is $4.02 above the current market price. The public float for SLND is 29.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.42% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of SLND was 33.17K shares.

SLND) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Southland Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SLND) has increased by 4.41 when compared to last closing price of 8.84.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLND stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for SLND by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLND in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $14 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

SLND Trading at 14.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares surge +8.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLND rose by +3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.68. In addition, Southland Holdings Inc. saw -9.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLND starting from Renda Rudolph V., who purchase 4,888 shares at the price of $8.88 back on Jun 16. After this action, Renda Rudolph V. now owns 1,532,817 shares of Southland Holdings Inc., valued at $43,405 using the latest closing price.

Renda Rudolph V., the Co-COO and EVP of Southland Holdings Inc., purchase 3,794 shares at $8.74 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Renda Rudolph V. is holding 1,530,373 shares at $33,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLND

Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, Southland Holdings Inc. (SLND) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.