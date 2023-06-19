Evaluating the Impact of -1.73 Increase on cbdMD Inc.’s (YCBD) Stock

The stock of cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) has gone up by 1.80% for the week, with a -12.37% drop in the past month and a -75.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.40% for YCBD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.00% for YCBD’s stock, with a -82.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for YCBD is 2.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for YCBD is 0.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.66% of that float. On June 19, 2023, YCBD’s average trading volume was 68.31K shares.

YCBD) stock’s latest price update

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.73 compared to its previous closing price of 1.73. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/04/22 that SEC Charges Cannabis and SPAC Promoter With Fraud

YCBD Trading at -49.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YCBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.30%, as shares sank -11.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YCBD rose by +1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8165. In addition, cbdMD Inc. saw -83.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YCBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.90 for the present operating margin

+57.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for cbdMD Inc. stands at -197.96. The total capital return value is set at -23.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -97.95. Equity return is now at value -170.50, with -132.80 for asset returns.

Based on cbdMD Inc. (YCBD), the company’s capital structure generated 15.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.41. Total debt to assets is 11.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.