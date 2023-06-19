Evaluating the Impact of -1.22 Increase on Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s (LGND) Stock

In the past week, LGND stock has gone up by 5.79%, with a monthly decline of -1.14% and a quarterly surge of 8.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.00% for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.25% for LGND’s stock, with a 13.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) Right Now?

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LGND is at 1.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LGND is $114.33, which is $36.3 above the current market price. The public float for LGND is 15.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.18% of that float. The average trading volume for LGND on June 19, 2023 was 104.54K shares.

LGND) stock’s latest price update

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND)’s stock price has plunge by -1.22relation to previous closing price of 78.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.79% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LGND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LGND stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for LGND by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LGND in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $200 based on the research report published on April 14th of the previous year 2021.

LGND Trading at 3.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +1.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGND rose by +5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.19. In addition, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated saw 16.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LGND starting from KOZARICH JOHN W, who sale 4,444 shares at the price of $77.20 back on May 16. After this action, KOZARICH JOHN W now owns 38,488 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, valued at $343,081 using the latest closing price.

Sabba Stephen L, the Director of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, sale 6,408 shares at $77.13 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Sabba Stephen L is holding 25,784 shares at $494,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LGND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.54 for the present operating margin

+60.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stands at -2.66. The total capital return value is set at 1.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.59. Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND), the company’s capital structure generated 14.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.81. Total debt to assets is 11.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.