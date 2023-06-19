Evaluating the Impact of 0.31 Increase on IDACORP Inc.’s (IDA) Stock

The stock of IDACORP Inc. (IDA) has seen a 0.09% increase in the past week, with a -1.45% drop in the past month, and a -0.99% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for IDA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.89% for IDA’s stock, with a -0.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IDACORP Inc. (NYSE: IDA) Right Now?

IDACORP Inc. (NYSE: IDA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.95x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.61.

The average price predicted for IDACORP Inc. (IDA) by analysts is $115.40, which is $9.64 above the current market price. The public float for IDA is 50.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.58% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of IDA was 184.24K shares.

IDA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of IDACORP Inc. (NYSE: IDA) has increased by 0.31 when compared to last closing price of 105.43.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IDA stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for IDA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IDA in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $107 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

IDA Trading at -2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares sank -0.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDA rose by +0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.81. In addition, IDACORP Inc. saw -1.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDA starting from Colburn Mitchel D, who sale 123 shares at the price of $104.71 back on Jun 02. After this action, Colburn Mitchel D now owns 593 shares of IDACORP Inc., valued at $12,879 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Dennis L, the Director of IDACORP Inc., sale 1,365 shares at $109.22 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Johnson Dennis L is holding 11,790 shares at $149,091 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.52 for the present operating margin

+15.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for IDACORP Inc. stands at +15.80. The total capital return value is set at 5.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.36. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on IDACORP Inc. (IDA), the company’s capital structure generated 78.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.87. Total debt to assets is 28.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, IDACORP Inc. (IDA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.