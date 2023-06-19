ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) is above average at 29.99x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.13.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) is $111.67, which is $11.5 above the current market price. The public float for ESE is 25.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ESE on June 19, 2023 was 93.28K shares.

ESE) stock’s latest price update

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE)’s stock price has increased by 1.63 compared to its previous closing price of 98.56. However, the company has seen a 3.58% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ESE’s Market Performance

ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) has seen a 3.58% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.58% gain in the past month and a 14.79% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for ESE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.69% for ESE stock, with a simple moving average of 11.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESE stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for ESE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ESE in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $99 based on the research report published on September 28th of the previous year 2021.

ESE Trading at 5.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +5.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESE rose by +3.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.03. In addition, ESCO Technologies Inc. saw 14.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ESE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.94 for the present operating margin

+35.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for ESCO Technologies Inc. stands at +9.60. The total capital return value is set at 8.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.75. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE), the company’s capital structure generated 19.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.64. Total debt to assets is 12.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.