Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) is 49.40x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) is $12.88, which is $2.55 above the current market price. The public float for ZGN is 55.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% of that float. On June 19, 2023, ZGN’s average trading volume was 379.30K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ZGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) has decreased by -0.09 when compared to last closing price of 11.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.13% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ZGN’s Market Performance

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) has experienced a -2.13% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.99% drop in the past month, and a -12.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for ZGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.77% for ZGN stock, with a simple moving average of -1.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZGN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ZGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZGN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $13 based on the research report published on September 20th of the previous year 2022.

ZGN Trading at -7.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -5.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZGN fell by -2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.80. In addition, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. saw 9.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.67 for the present operating margin

+11.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. stands at +3.45. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.