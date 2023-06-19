Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) has surged by 0.31 when compared to previous closing price of 48.66, but the company has seen a -0.31% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) Right Now?

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 42.67x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.50. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) by analysts is $62.25, which is $14.44 above the current market price. The public float for ECPG is 22.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.66% of that float. On June 19, 2023, the average trading volume of ECPG was 208.32K shares.

ECPG’s Market Performance

ECPG stock saw an increase of -0.31% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.70% and a quarterly increase of 7.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.09% for Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.85% for ECPG stock, with a simple moving average of -2.10% for the last 200 days.

ECPG Trading at 0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +4.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECPG fell by -0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.10. In addition, Encore Capital Group Inc. saw 1.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECPG starting from OLLE LAURA, who sale 889 shares at the price of $57.42 back on Jun 21. After this action, OLLE LAURA now owns 27,962 shares of Encore Capital Group Inc., valued at $51,046 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.64 for the present operating margin

+69.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Encore Capital Group Inc. stands at +14.23. The total capital return value is set at 10.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.62. Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG), the company’s capital structure generated 252.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.66. Total debt to assets is 66.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 252.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 70.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.