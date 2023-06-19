Enact Holdings Inc. (ACT): A Technical Analysis

Enact Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ACT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Enact Holdings Inc. (ACT) is $26.64, which is $1.98 above the current market price. The public float for ACT is 29.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACT on June 19, 2023 was 219.72K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ACT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Enact Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ACT) has decreased by -2.00 when compared to last closing price of 25.45.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ACT’s Market Performance

Enact Holdings Inc. (ACT) has seen a -4.04% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.66% gain in the past month and a 14.93% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for ACT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.49% for ACT’s stock, with a 4.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ACT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ACT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $27 based on the research report published on May 09th of the current year 2023.

ACT Trading at 2.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACT fell by -4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.08. In addition, Enact Holdings Inc. saw 3.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACT starting from Genworth Holdings, Inc., who sale 772,596 shares at the price of $23.85 back on May 31. After this action, Genworth Holdings, Inc. now owns 131,019,017 shares of Enact Holdings Inc., valued at $18,426,724 using the latest closing price.

Genworth Holdings, Inc., the 10% Owner of Enact Holdings Inc., sale 285,980 shares at $23.73 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Genworth Holdings, Inc. is holding 131,791,613 shares at $6,784,876 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+86.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Enact Holdings Inc. stands at +64.30. The total capital return value is set at 17.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.48. Equity return is now at value 17.20, with 12.40 for asset returns.

Based on Enact Holdings Inc. (ACT), the company’s capital structure generated 18.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.61. Total debt to assets is 13.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Enact Holdings Inc. (ACT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.